All results so far from today’s Tipperary hurling championship action

Loughmore-Castleiney are the third team through to the county senior hurling semi-finals.

They’ve beaten Clonoulty/Rossmore on a final score of 2-21 to 20 points.

Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath spoke to Tipp FM after the game:

“We’re delighted to get through. We had a major challenge ahead of us there today. We knew coming in that we would have to find better form than we’ve found so far this year.

“And lucky enough we did. Now there’s scope for improvement, we know that. We’ll have to be a better team next week when we come back here and I’m confident that we will be.”

The final spot in the last 4 will go to the winner of the last quarter-final this evening.

That’s the meeting of Borrisileigh and Drom and Inch in Semple Stadium at 6 o’clock.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Stakelums – Office Furniture and Back to School Supplies – Parnell St. Thurles.

The 3 quarter-finals taking place today in the Seamus O’Riain have all finished.

At 12 o’clock, Killenaule beat Thurles Sarsfields on a final score of Killenaule 23 points, Thurles 3 goals and 12 points.

Then at 2 o’clock, Newport were convincing winners over Silvermines on a final score of 1-29 to 9 points.

Tim Floyd was in Nenagh watching that one and gave a rundown to Tipp FM Sport afterwards:

“At half-time it was Newport 1-15 to Silvermines 6 points. Now, the second half was similar – Newport were well on top all through and at the second water break, it was Newport 1-22 to 7 points.

“Newports main scorers were Darragh Carroll who ended up with 12 points, Colin Floyd with 1-3. But most of the Newport forward line got on the scoresheet on a day when I suppose the Silvermines were just under par and Newport dominated throughout.”

Lorrha are also into the Seamus O’Riain semi finals.

They beat Templederry by 5 points on a final score of 4-21 to 2-22.

Ken Hogan gave this full time report from Cloughjordan:

“Two tremendous teams and fantastic scores. A brilliant comeback from Lorrha who were 7 points down at one stage in the first half. Templederry were looking very good at that stage – Adrian Ryan, Seán Ryan and Éanna Murray were excellent.

“But Lorrha showed savage heart. With John McIntyre at the headline as manager, they came out a different team in the second half. They played tremendous stuff.

“Some brilliant goals from Colm Fogarty, Cian Hogan, and the last one from substitute Alan O’Meara clinched the deal.

“Overall, Lorrha will be absolutely thrilled after a few barren years to get through to the Ó Riain semi-final. Templederry fought to the bitter end but eventually Lorrha got the spoils.”

In the intermediate championship, Cappawhite have beaten Moyle Rovers in the relegation semi final. The final score there was 1-21 to 1-17.

The first of the two intermediate quarter finals today is just over.

Knockavilla Kickhams have beaten Ballybacon/Grange on a final score of 1-14 to 14 points.

The other quarter final between Moyne/Templetouhy and Moneygall is just underway in Templemore, that one threw in at 4 o clock.