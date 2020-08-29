RESULTS: Kiladangan dispatch of Toomevara to reach final four

Kiladangan are the first team through to this years Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-finals.

They’ve beaten Toomevara on a scoreline of 3-16 to 18 points in Semple Stadium.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Kiladangan manager Brian Lawlor was pleased with his sides performance…

“Yeah we’re just very happy. Obviously the objective was to get the win. We’re delighted to be in the draw now for next weekend’s semi-finals and we didn’t pick up any injuries and we had nobody sent off so, you know, it’s just a really good day’s work and we’re really happy with that performance.”

Kiladangan managed to clinch three goals in the game and Brian says they were fortunate to get the scores:

“I think one of those goals now was very lucky in fairness. But the other two goals were well-worked and we could have even had one or two more in the first half. You know, when the space opened up we did well again today and we got those goals.”

There’s another semi-final spot down for decision later this evening.

That’s at 6 o clock where Nenagh Eire Og meet Thurles Sarsfields in their quarter-final tie in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Stakelums – Office furniture & Back to School Supplies, Parnell St, Thurles.

Burgess and Eire Og Annacarty will meet in the Dan Breen relegation final.

Burgess lost out in the relegation semi-final to Moycarkey-Borris by 2 points on a scoreline of 1-24 to 1-22 while Eire Og Annacarty lost out to Roscrea on a scoreline of 2-18 to 1-14 in their semi-final tie.

Meanwhile, in the Seamus O’Riain Cup, Mullinahone are the first team through to the final four. They beat Carrick Swans in Clonmel today. The final score there was 1-18 to 14 points.

In the Intermediate hurling championship, there were two quarter finals down for decision today. Gortnahoe-Glengoole recorded a 1-14 to 15 point win over Ballinahinch in their quarter-final clash while Boherlahan Dualla beat Borrisokane 22 points to 16.

There was also a group game in the intermediate championship today. It was in group 4 where Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Golden-Kilfeacle 3-21 to 1-19. That result means Golden-Kilfeacle will now play in the relegation semi-finals.

In the minor championship, the finalists for the county minor A hurling final has been decided.

Thurles Sarsfields beat St. Mary’s in the first semi-final on a scoreline of 5-17 to 1-19.

In the other semi-final, Cashel King Cormacs beat Ballina by 4 points on a final scoreline of 4-15 to 2-17.

In the minor B championship, Arravale Rovers booked their place in the county final with a 1-21 to 15 points win over Silvermines in their semi-final meeting.