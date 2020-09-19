Results of the first draw of the season for Tipperary County Board

By Stephen Gleeson

The first draw of the new season of the Tipperary county board club draw took place in Lar an Pairce, Thurles last night.

There was over €65, 000 worth of prizes drawn by Tipperary hurler Padraic Maher for a range of prizes.

Top prize of a new Skoda Karoq or Renault Kadjar or €25,000 went to John O Dwyer of the Templederry club while second prize of €15,000 or a new Renault Clio or Skoda Fabia also went northwards, this time to Nenagh Eire Og where David Hackett was the lucky winner.

John Finney of Knockshegowna collected €3,000 while Julie Gleeson of Upperchurch Drombane won €2,000.

€1,000 went to J and E Ormond of Kilsheelan, Niall English of Newcastle, Liam Horan of Shannon Rovers, Richard and Joey Keely from Ballingarry, Benny O Connell of Marlfield and finally Michael Coffey of Newport also collected €1,000.

Further prizes were also won on the night and for the full list check out the details below.

The next draw will take place in three weeks time.

Here is the full list of the results and the live draw itself can be listen back to at the bottom of this article: