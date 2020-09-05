RESULTS: Club rugby returned in Tipperary this afternoon

Club rugby is back in Tipperary for the first time in 6 months today.

It’s in the Munster Senior Challenge cup and there were 4 Tipperary teams in action.

Despite Bruff getting a try on the final whistle, it wasn’t enough to see them past Kilfeacle.

The West Tipp side have come out on top with a score of 22 points to 17.

Elsewhere, UL Bohs had home advantage as they got the better of Nenagh Ormond on a scoreline of 31 points to 12.

And Cashel RFC defeated Clonmel at Clonmel’s home grounds, 22 points to 13.