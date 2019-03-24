Relegation at stake as Tipp face Clare in Semple

Tipp’s footballers face the Banner this afternoon.

The Premier welcome Colm Collins’ side to Semple Stadium as they look to stave off relegation.

A raft of injuries combined with a string of poor results have left Tipp hoping that they will be still in the division come 4pm this afternoon.

Tipp FM football analyst Conor O’Dwyer says Tipp’s fate isn’t solely in their own hands…

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’ Leary Opel, Clonmel.