Referees confirmed for Munster Under-20 and Minor hurling finals

Referees have been confirmed for the Munster Minor and Under-20 hurling finals.

Tipperary will play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday at 1pm in the Munster Minor final.

Clare’s Rory McGann is the referee assigned to that game.

The Tipperary Under-20’s who play Cork in the Munster Final, will have to travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the decider.

The game throws-in at half-past-7 next Wednesday, December 23rd.

Limerick’s Johnny Murphy, who refereed the All-Ireland senior quarter-final between Tipperary and Galway, will referee the Under-20 decider.