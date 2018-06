Irish International Sean Tobin from Clonmel AC smashed the course record in sweltering heat last night in the annual Borrisoleigh 5km.

The Tipp athlete smashed his previous course record of 14:58 with a winning time of 14:24 ahead of Freddy Keron Sittuk from Raheny Shamrocks and James Ledingham of Kilkenny City Harriers.

Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes won the women’s race in a time of 18:17 ahead of Laura Tobin of Clonmel and Grace Reilly of Portlaoise.