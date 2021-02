Today’s meeting at Thurles is subject to an early morning inspection due to the threat of snow.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice weather warning for Munster, Leinster and Connacht tomorrow, with snow accumulations of 5cm in some areas (higher on mountains).

This will transition to rain in the south and west on Thursday evening.

The seven-race Thurles card is scheduled to begin at 1.45pm and features the Horse & Jockey Rated Novice Hurdle.