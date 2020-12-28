Racing: Blackmore on favourite ‘Minella Indo’ for Grade One at Leopardardstown

There’s a seven race card at Leopardstown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 12.05 on day three of the Christmas Festival.

There’s two Grade One contests down for decision, with the Gordon Elliott trained ‘Fury Road’ expected to go off the favourite in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle at 1.15.

‘Minella Indo’, ridden by Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore and trained by Henry De Bromhead, is favourite for the Savills Steeplechase – the second Grade One of the day at 2.25.

There’s eight races at Limerick meanwhile after the track passed an early morning inspection. The first there goes to post 11.55.

The Grade Two Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle has been carried over from yesterday’s cancelled card.

The Gordon Elliott trained ‘Farouk D’alene’ is expected to go off the favourite there at 12.25.

While in the feature race, the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, the Charles Byrnes trained, JP McManus owned ‘Off You Go’ is expected to go off the favourite.