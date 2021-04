Tipperary native Rachael Blackmore has won the Aintree Grand National onboard the Henry De Bromhead trained Minella Times.

The Killenaule woman has become the first female rider to ever win the famous race.

She guided the 11/1 shot Minella Times to victory, ahead of 100/1 shot Balko Des Flos in second.

With that, Ireland completed a 1-2-3-4-5 in the race, in which 40 horses ran.

Blackmore’s incredible 2021 continues on following her leading jockey performance at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.