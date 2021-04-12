Rachael Blackmore – an unassuming star in the Sport of Kings

Celebrations are continuing in Tipperary and Killenaule in particular after Rachael Blackmore’s historic win in the Aintree Grand National on Saturday on board Minella Times.

It’s been an amazing year for Rachael as she was leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival where she won Champion Hurdle.

Many have commented on Rachael’s quiet and unassuming manner – however her mother Eimir says it goes with the sport.

“It’s a very humbling game to be in – you can be in the winning enclosure in one race and be at the butt of a fence at another so it doesn’t lend itself to people becoming over confident.”

“As any parent will tell you it’s very difficult when you’re watching your child going around at 30 miles an hour over obstacles but she’s really lucky that she’s doing what she loves and she’s getting a chance to perform at a very high level.”