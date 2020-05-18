Question marks over resumption of Irish soccer season

Noel Byrne – a soccer manager from Tipperary – has questioned the FAI’s proposed pathway back to competitive action.

In a statement released in the past few days, the FAI advised clubs not to return to training nor open grounds during phase one of the Government’s Roadmap for reopening Society and Business.

Byrne says it’s important that a clear competition structure for finishing the current season and starting next year’s is in place before football resumes.

“The only thing I will say is what’s happening, what’s going to be the knock on effect with this from the point of view of are they going to finish the current season that we’re still in if you want to call it that?”

“And is there going to be a lapse then between what’s finished and then starting season 20/21 because they are big issues from an amateur’s point of view.”

“Are they going to get a break or is it going to roll from one season into another?”