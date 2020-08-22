Quarter-finals set in the Tipperary Senior Camogie Championship

The group stage of the county senior camogie championship came to a conclusion last night.

In Group 1, county champions Drom and Inch defeated Annacarty 1-19 to 1-11 while Clonoulty/Rossmore beat Nenagh by 12 points on a scoreline of 2-21 to 3-06.

In Group 2, Burgess/Duharra ran out 2-12 to 1-06 winners over Silvermines and Cashel had a big win over Toomevara on a scoreline of 5-14 to 1-11.

Those games decided the seedings for the quarter-finals which will see Burgess/Duharra play Nenagh, Silvermines meet Clonoulty/Rossmore, Cashel face Annacarty and Drom and Inch go up against Toomevara.

All those games will throw-in at half 6 next Friday.