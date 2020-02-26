Presentation Thurles claim Munster title

Presentation Thurles captured the Under 17 Munster soccer title on Tuesday in convincing fashion.

Three goals from Aoibheann Clancy and one each from Grace Flanagan and Molly O’Dwyer secured a five one victory over St Mary’s, Newport.

Manager Barry Ryan said he was delighted with the team performance.

He said it was unusual in a cup final and that it wouldn’t have been enough to just win the game.

They will now move onto a national semi final against Clare Galway on Thursday.

