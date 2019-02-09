Premier schools clean up in All Ireland Championships

It was a clean sweep for the Premier in school’s GAA action today.

Borrisokane Community College won the Munster U19 C hurling championship.

They beat St Anne’s Killaloe in Toomevara earlier today, winning on a scoreline of 2-16 to 0-06.

In the Camogie, St Mary’s Nenagh booked their place in the Final of the All Ireland Senior B Schools Championship.

The Nenagh school beat Dominican College in Dublin by two points, 1-08 to 1-06.

They will now play Castlecomer in the final.

In the All Ireland Senior C schools final, Cashel Community School trounced Our Lady of Lourdes New Ross by 5-12 to 0-10.

They meet St Pius college of Derry in the final.