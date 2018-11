The 6th round of the Munster Cyclocross League is underway in the Premier County.

Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club are hosting the event close to Drombane Co-op just outside Thurles.

It has attracted riders from right across Munster and beyond, with riders coming from Cork, Kerry & Dublin to name but a few.

Cyclocross is an off road racing discipline, with riders tackling varied terrain of grass, mud, gravel and tar over the course of the 2km lap.