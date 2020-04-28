Premier League given 25th of May deadline for plans on restarting season

The Premier League have been given a deadline of the 25th of May by UEFA to provide plans on how they’re going to restart their season.

European football’s governing body has issued the guidelines to all of its 55 associations.

UEFA’s Executive Committee will hold its next conference call on May the 27th, where it intends to reach a decision over whether domestic competitions can be completed in August.

The Premier League has been suspended since the 13th of March but the UK Government want football to get up and running again as soon as possible.

Several clubs have returned to training with restrictions in place.