Three of Tipp senior hurlers are gearing up for 2 All Ireland finals in less than a week.

Tipp’s Jerome Cahill, Paddy Cadell and Jake Morris are preparing alongside their senior counterparts for a clash with Kilkenny this day week.

They’re also in preparation for All Ireland U20 final against Cork 6 days after the senior game.

Tipp senior hurler Seamus Kennedy says the younger panel members are a breath of fresh air, and has praised them for how they’ve handled themselves.