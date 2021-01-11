Power welcomes in new additions to Tipperary football panel

A few new faces will be a part of the Tipperary football squad this year.

David Power has drafted in a number of new members to the panel, as they look to build on last year’s Munster final success.

Former Munster Rugby and Roscrea player Alan Tynan and Under-20 hurler Conor Bowe are among the additions.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Power believes squad depth will be important for the Premier this year:

“Conor Bowe, I suppose people would know him from his Under-20 hurling exploits.

“He was a fella that really stood out to me during the club championship and I thought the same with Shane Ryan and that’s why they’ve got call-ins.

“Thankfully they’ve decided to really give it their lot with us which is great.

“What we are trying to do is get more depth into our panel and also to get more quality into our panel and also to be pushing the lads that started last year as well, not to have a comfortable panel.

“We want a very competitive panel and by having these players coming in, I think that’s going to create that.”

Other players called-in incudes: Tom Meade (Moyne-Templetouhy), Conor O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers), Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials) and Shane Ryan (Galtee Rovers).