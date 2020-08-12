Portumna clubman pulls clear in Thurles to win Irish Amateur Boys Championship

Sam Murphy has romped home to an eight shot victory in the Irish Amateur Boys Championship at Thurles Golf Club.

The Portumna club member shot a final round 65 to finish on 12 under par, eight shots clear of second placed Luke Kelly of Belvoir Park.

Full details of the scoring at Thurles can be found here.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Masters golf have confirmed no spectators will be allowed at the Augusta National course this year.

The major event was due to take place in April, but has been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Augusta chairman Fred Ridley says the potential risks of allowing fans to attend are “too significant”.