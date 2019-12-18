Plenty of debate at this weeks Tipperary GAA convention

A number of talking points emerged at this weeks Tipperary GAA convention which the event held at a packed Dome in Thurles.

One of those was a motion to alter the age grades for underage players to bring them in line with the inter-county game.Currently Under 21 is the grade for club players while Under 20 is the inter-county grade. At minor level it’s Under 18 in Tipp but Under 17 at inter-county minor level.

After a show of hands at convention the age grades won’t change and the status quo remains.It’s the second year running a motion to change age grades has been defeated.Speaking to Tipp FM sport Chairperson of Coiste na nÓg Martin Bourke said the much debated motion was comprehensively defeated.



