The Tipp senior hurling manager has made just one change to the side that beat Clare at Semple stadium last week.

Liam Sheedy has opted to bring Upperchurch-Drombane’s James Barry in at full back ahead of their National Hurling League clash with Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds this evening.

Sheedy says the squad are giving their all for the jersey.

Throw in is at 7 o’clock, and Tipp FM’s live coverage comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.