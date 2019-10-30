It’s all to play for this weekend in the County Senior Hurling Final

The protagonists in this weekends County Senior Hurling final are familiar foes.

North rivals Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan meet in Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon having already met in the divisional final.

Kiladangan were 2-13 to 1-8 winners on that occasion however manager Brian Lawlor expects a much stiffer challenge this weekend.

Throw-in is at 2.30 on Sunday afternoon in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelums Home and Hardware, Racecourse Retail Park, Thurles.