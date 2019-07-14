It’s all about performance today against Laois

The countdown is on to Tipperary’s All Ireland Quarter Final with Laois is on.

Liam Sheedy’s charges take on Eddie Brennan’s men in Croke Park this afternoon.

If Tipperary win they march on to an All Ireland Semi Final with Wexford.

Former Tipp manager Michael Ryan says it’ll be all about the performance today…

Throw in this afternoon in Croke Park is at 4pm.

