Penalty shootout format receives criticism following weekend’s hurling

With two games over the weekend going to penalties in the Tipperary hurling championship, there’s been debate over the format.

While some people are in favour of the penalty shootout and having a winner on the day, the new format has been a talking point over the weekend.

Following Drom and Inch’s win on penalties against Borrisileigh last night, hurling analyst Denis Kelly gave his thoughts on the format to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson…

“I think it’s very harsh. We were talking to some of the committee there and we were saying that even a golden score or something might be a fairer way, it’s coming from play.

You’re putting an awful lot of pressure on individual players stepping up to take penalties especially after 80 minutes of hurling.”