Penalty shootout decides Tipperary championship game for first time in history

A penalty shootout was required to decide a Tipperary championship game for the first time in history today.

Ballingarry and Kiladangan finished level after extra time on a scoreline of 1-23 to 26 points.

With neither side able to get ahead in extra time, penalties were required.

Kiladangan won the shootout 4-3 thanks to saves from Darragh Egan in goal. The result means Kiladangan have secured their status in the Seamus O’Riain while Ballingarry wil now go onto the relegation final to play Sean Treacys.

That’s after Sean Treacys lost out to St. Mary’s today on a scoreline of 19 points to 17 in the other relegation semi-final.

Here’s footage of the penalty shootout from Kiladangan GAA:

Ballingarry’s cameraman was pitch-side for the shoot-out, where some fans expressed their frustration at the result: