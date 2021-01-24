Paul Flynn targets starting spot with Tipperary

Tipperary forward Paul Flynn is aiming to become a regular starter for Liam Sheedy’s side this year.

The Kiladangan man featured for the Premier county last season, making his championship debut off the bench against Galway.

Flynn enjoyed further success in 2020, captaining his club side to the county senior hurling title.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson, Flynn says he wants to build on his inter-county performances in 2021:

“I suppose, it was going well for my first year back in there and to be getting my championship debut and to get on but it’s always another step further now.

“To go this year another step and maybe become a regular starter on the Tipp team is probably the aim for me now at this stage.

“Look, I won’t stop trying until I do get there.”