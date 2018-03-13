Paddy Stapleton: ‘Tipp need to settle on a keeper’

Tipperary need to settle on one goalkeeper for the Championship, according to a former senior hurler.

Paddy Stapleton says that Michael Ryan’s rotation of goalkeepers was excellent in the league, and that they’ve all impressed.

Paul Maher, Daragh Mooney and Brian Hogan have all played this spring.

Tipp face Dublin in the quarter final of the National Hurling League in Parnell Park on Sunday – and Paddy Stapleton says he thinks management will choose the keeper they’re looking at for the championship to line out in this game…

