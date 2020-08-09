One game to go in Tipperary’s Dan Breen cup today with results in for the day’s other clashes

Three of today’s four county senior hurling championship games have finished.

At 2pm, Kiladangan defeated Roscrea in Cloughjordan.

In the latter part of the second half the traffic was monstly one-way with Kiladangan ending up with 2-19 compared with Roscrea’s 14 points.

Luke Cashin was the main man of the day for Roscrea, while Kiladangan had frees from Willie Connors for 65s and from Billy Seymour for placed balls.

At the same time in Clonoulty, Holycross/Ballycahill saw off Eire Og Annacarty by 2 points.

The last 15 minutes or so of the game proved very even with four points apiece from each team.

Holycross would have been thankful of their two point lead going into the fourth quarter and also thankful for corner-back Jack Ryan, who made an excellent foot block on the line in the dying minutes.

In those last few minutes, there was three points between the teams with Holycross leading. Darragh Mooney came up to take a 21-yard free – if he scored a goal it would have been a draw, but it resulted in a point for Annacarty.

It left the game at 1-18 for Annacarty and 23 points for victors Holycross.

The third game of the day saw the 14 men of Drom and Inch secure a crucial win over JK Brackens, after one of their players was sent off early on.

That one ended 2-16 to 1-15.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Drom and Inch manager, James Woodlock said it was a tough game:

“We took a hammer blow at the start for one of our true leaders. He owes nothing to our club does Springer. He’s an absolutely outstanding player.

“I didn’t even see the incident myself but that was character building stuff for our team. 14 players and the way they dug out the win and really went at it and won the game really well by just supporting each other.

“The support was unbelievable and they’re a top-class bunch of players. Top class.

There’s one more game left in Round 2. That sees 2018 county champions Clonoulty/Rossmore face Nenagh Eire Og in Semple stadium at 7pm.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Nenagh and Thurles credit unions.

There was also action in the Seamus O’Riain across the county today.

Thurles Sarsfields B and Portroe played out a draw with 14 points a piece.

Meanwhile, Carrick Swans defeated Killenaule on a scoreline of 23 points to 13.

There are two mare games to be played in the Seamus O Riain later this evening.

Silvermines play St. Mary’s in Dundrum at 6.30 while at 7 o clock in Templederry, Clonakenny go up against Sean Treacys.