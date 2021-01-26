Olympians to address Tipperary webinar

Many of Tipperary’s best known sports stars will be sharing their stories in an online webinar tonight.

‘Tipperary Talks Sport’ is a panel discussion focusing on women in sport, held by Tipperary Sports Partnership, which will be broadcast on Zoom tonight from 7pm

Among those speaking will be county ladies footballer Aishling Moloney, Irish rugby player Dorothy Wall from Fethard, as well as Irish women’s soccer coach James Scott from Two-Mile Borris.

Olympian Sanita Puspure and Paralympian Nicole Turner will also be among those sharing their experiences during the event.

Valerie Connolly of Tipperary Sports Partnership says the objective of the webinar is to get more people engaging with women’s sport in Tipperary and nationally.

To register for the event, click here – https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Nd1LU5uLSBu6ygDe9hE7PA