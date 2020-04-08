‘Old Stand’ redevelopment at Semple Stadium given green light

Conditional planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of the ‘Old Stand’ at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Tipperary County Council has attached 14 conditions to its decision on the plans for the Kinane Stand.

Submitted by Thurles Gaelic Sportsfield Society, who run the stadium on behalf of Tipperary County Board, the redevelopment will see the Old Stand as it is known to many, have a second level created over the concourse at the back of the stand.

The proposed works include modifications to the ground floor comprising removal of identified turnstiles and provision of new exit gate and construction of three service cores providing access to upper floor levels, to include wheelchair accessible turnstiles and separate ground floor store.

The works also include the development of an additional floor under the existing stand to provide for a gym, physio room, changing room, media facilities, function space and bar, kitchen, reception, meeting room, plant, store and associated circulation areas.

The reconfiguration of some seating area will provide dedicated VIP and disabled access areas. The estimated cost of the project is understood to be in the region of €5 million and will be financed by Croke Park and Munster Council grants, Sports Capital funding, as well as revenues generated from the last two Féile music events.