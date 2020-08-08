Offaly lockdown poses problems for Moneygall sports clubs

Offaly’s lockdown has some complications for Moneygall sports clubs.

The village straddles the Tipp/Offaly border, with much of the parish being in Offaly.

Moneygall Football Club have announced that they will have to cease games and training because while they compete in North Tipperary, their home grounds are over the border.

They say the decision was taken in the interest of their members and coaches.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Offaly GAA announced that all club games would be postponed immediately.

Moneygall GAA plays in the Tipperary championship and their GAA grounds also lie just on the Tipperary side of the border.

Moneygall are down to play Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the Intermediate hurling championship on Sunday evening in Holycross and it remains unknown whether this fixture will be effected.

Tipp FM understands that a club meeting was to take place today.