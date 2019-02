Piltown Trainer Joseph O’Brien is looking forward to seeing his smart juvenile hurdler Sir Erec back in action at Leopardstown this weekend.

He goes in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle today at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Sir Erec was a smart performer on the flat – finishing just a couple of lengths behind Stradivarius in a Group 2 race at Ascot last October.

Joseph O’Brien, son of Rosegreen’s Aidan, says Sir Erec is good form and he rates him highly.