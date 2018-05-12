Number of U21 Panel hoping to make their mark on Tipp squad

All eyes in the Premier hurling set up are firmly fixed on ensuring the senior squad are at full strength heading into this years’ championship.

Tipperary are gearing up for 4 matches 4 weeks on the trot in Munster – with Limerick up first next Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds.

A number of the under 21 panel feature on the senior squad – including Cian Darcy, Paudie Feehan, and Ger Browne.

Liam Cahill, manager of the Tipp U21 team, says he hopes his players will see some good game time at senior level…