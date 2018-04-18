A number of matches affected by Sars / Swans game cancellation

A number of hurling matches in the county from senior through to junior level have been affected by the calling off of the senior hurling game between reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields and Carrick Swan last Saturday.

The CCC met on Monday night and awarded the match to Sarsfields while Swans have received a €1000 fine for not playing but the south side have the right to appeal this decision.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at last nights county board meeting secretary of the CCC Tom Maher says the fact the game hasn’t gone ahead is unfortunate and has a ripple effect on other grades of hurling in the county