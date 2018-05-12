A number of hurling games down for decision today

There are a number of hurling games down for decision locally this evening.

In the Tipp Intermediate hurling championship Thurles Sarsfields take on Cappawhite in Dundrum.

While in the County hurling league Division 6 Clerihan go up against Fethard in Fethard.

Both those games get going at 7pm.

An hour earlier Gurtnahoe Glengoole play JK Brackens in Gurtnahoe in the Mid Tipp junior B hurling championship (6pm)

And at 7.30pm in the Junior A hurling championship Boherlahan meet Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan.