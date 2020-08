Nenagh Celtic got their NT&DL Premier Division title defence off to a convincing start yesterday afternoon.

The reigning champions defeated fellow title hopefuls Killavilla 5-1 at home on the first weekend of the new season.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division over the weekend:

Cloughjordan 3-0 Thurles Town

Moneygall 3-3 Lough Derg

Borroway 0-3 Ballymackey