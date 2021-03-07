Not to be for Seán Tobin at European Indoors final

It wasn’t to be for Tipperary’s Seán Tobin in the final of the men’s 3000m at the European Athletics Indoors Championship today.

The Clonmel man finished in 11th place in the final, after crossing the line in seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Tobin’s time of seven minutes and 47 seconds from Saturday would’ve been enough to take the gold in Poland.

However that prize went to Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway who ran a seven-forty-eight to take first place.

Tobin will now return from the European Indoors with a new personal best as he embarks on attempting to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 5000-metre event.

A disappointed Seán Tobin spoke to Will Downing immediately after today’s final:

“Very disappointing and I kind of feel kind of embarrassed being honest, that’s not what I wanted.

“i think I’m just more frustrated because I let the head go.

“I just let it go too easy but obviously look, that’s probably a sign as well I need to get stronger, it’s just look, we’re on the right step, it’s a European final.”