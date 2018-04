Ballina won the North Tipp Minor Football final which was played in terrible conditions last evening.

1-8 to 6 points the final score against Borrisokane to earn them a place in the County semi-final.

The West Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter final has been refixed for next Saturday at 4pm in Bansha.

The game between Knockavilla Kickhams and Golden Kilfeacle was called off yesterday as the Sean Treacy Park pitch was unplayable.