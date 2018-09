Ballina bridged a 20 year gap to claim claim the North Tipp Under 16A Hurling title.

They overcame Killadangan 0-18 to 1-11 in what was a tight KO encounter in Portroe but pulled away in the final minutes.

In The U16 B Final home advantage didn’t aid Portroe in their clash with Borrisokane who easily saw off the challenge of their north neighbours to claim victory on a scoreline of 3 -15 to 0-09.