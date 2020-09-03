North Tipperary Senior and Intermediate hurling championships cancelled

For the first time since 1921, there will be no North Senior hurling championship this year.

The decision was made at a North board CCC meeting last night.

At the meeting, feedback was heard from each club in the division on whether to go ahead with the championship or not.

Some clubs were in favour of going ahead with the championship, however there wasn’t an agreement between all clubs.

Speaking to Tipp FM, North board PRO John Delaney outlined the main reasons as to why the championship won’t be going ahead this year…

“The big one of course still being COVID. Running games behind closed doors with no dressing rooms, clubs having to endure the cost of paying for coaches continually.

The majority decision was to park the north championship this year because if all clubs weren’t going to participate, you couldn’t call it a north championship.”