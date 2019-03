North Tipp Wheelers promote their Open Road Race on Sunday.

There will be three races on the day on a relatively flat course which promises to provide high speed action.

The races start in Cloughjordan and take in Nenagh, Toomevara and Moneygall before returning to Cloughjordan.

The A1 & 2 event covers 3 laps for a total of 120 kilometres as do the A3’s and Juniors while the A4 race is over 80 kilometres.

The action gets underway at midday.