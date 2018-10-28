North Tipp U21 semi finals decided today

The lineup for the semi final stage of the North Tipp U21 B Hurling Championship will be decided today.

There’s a double header in Nenagh, with the first game underway at 2pm.

That pits Borris-Ileigh against Lorrha, with the second game between Burgess and Silvermines.

The winners of those games will face Borrisokane and Newport in the semi finals.

Borrisokane booking their place in the semi finals with a 1-15 to 1-12 win over Portroe, while Newport knocked out Ballinahinch/Templederry in their quarter final, 1-18 to 1-09 the final score there.

There’ll be an open draw for those games.