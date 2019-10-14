It’s all north Tipp teams in the Tipperary senior hurling championship semi finals which will be a double header that takes place in Thurles next Sunday.

The opening game sees Kiladangan and Nenagh Eire Og take to the field at 1.45pm. Then it’s Borrisoleigh against Kilruane MacDonaghs which throws in at 3.30pm.

Both games will be live on Tipp FM.

In the O’Riain Cup semifinals both games are on Saturday, as Templederry play Holycross at 1.30PM in Borris and Mullinahone will meet JK Brackens in Littleton at 3.30pm.

In Intermediate hurling the semifinals are also on Saturday, it’s Kilsheelan with Sean Treacys and that throws in at 3.30pm in Cashel while Kiladangan take on Golden Kilfeackle in the other semi at 1.30pm in the Ragg.