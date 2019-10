For the first time since 1972 all four teams in the County Senior Hurling semi-final are from North Tipp.

It should be a great afternoon of action in Semple Stadium next Sunday as Kiladangan go up against Nenagh Éire Óg at 1.45 followed by the clash of Borrisoleigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs at 3.30.

Nenagh have only won the County senior title on one occasion – however local journalist Liam Hogan says they could change that this year.

Both games will be live on Tipp FM.