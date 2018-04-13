North Championship Round 1 Games announced

The times and dates have been released for the North Senior Hurling Championship round 1 games.

The winners of these games will book a place in the quarter final stages of the competition.

The weekend of 21st and 22nd April is going to be hectic with 4 more 1st Round games down for decision.

On Saturday 21st, we have Kilruane v Lorrha in Borrisokane and Ballina v Nenagh in Newport, both at 18:30.

Then on Sunday 22nd we also see Burgess v Templederry at 13:30 in Nenagh, with the final game, Borris-Ileigh v Silvermines in Templederry at 18:30hrs.

The winners of these 4 games will join Roscrea, Kiladanagn, Newport and Portroe in the North Quarter finals on the weekend of 27/28/29 April.