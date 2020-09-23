No resolution to Cahir county final fixtures clash

The impasse over Cahir’s Ladies Football and Camogie county finals this weekend has shown no signs of a resolution.

At 12 noon on Saturday they face Knockavilla in the County Junior A Camogie final – then on Sunday at 2pm they are due to play Aherlow in the Tipperary Ladies Football Senior A final.

Both the Tipperary Camogie and Ladies Football boards have issued statements this evening.

Tipperary Camogie say they have “carefully planned a full program” of club activity during this short club window, and that the Junior A final has been fixed for this Saturday for over three months.

They go on to say that “various options were explored about Cahir playing both football and camogie next weekend, and both opposition clubs in football and camogie were contacted but a change was not feasible to these clubs.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary Ladies Football has said they “have been and always are open” to meeting with Tipperary Camogie with a view to putting in place a written agreement between the associations to develop a Master Plan concerning fixtures for the County.

Fourteen of the Cahir panel are dual players leading to concerns over player welfare.

Tipperary Ladies Football statement:

In response to recent discussion regarding the clash of fixtures this coming weekend. Tipperary Ladies Football would like to state we have been and always are open to meeting with Tipperary Camogie with a view to putting in place a written agreement between the associations to develop a Master Plan concerning fixtures for the County. We believe that this would be to the benefit of both associations and in line with 2020 movement.

Tipperary Camogie Board statement:

Tipperary Camogie has carefully planned a full program of club activity during this very short Club Activity window of late July to early October.

Our Fixtures Committee has tried to give players at all adult grades and underage teams a reasonable championship of matches within this narrow time-frame.

Our County teams begin action on weekend of October 17th and have panels have begun preparation recently. The Covid 19 Lockdown has caused havoc with our original fixtures and revised fixtures were sent out in June with a reminder of dates in August. With quarter finals, semi-finals and finals to be fixed for Senior, Intermediate Junior A and Junior B grades, there was no possibility of having ‘free weekends’ in our fixture plan.

There is no change to the adult fixture program sent in June except for Moneygall and St Cronans being subject to a 14-day delay while some players were affected by the Offaly / Laois Lockdown. Junior A final has been fixed for September 26th for over three months.

Various options were explored about Cahir playing both football and camogie next weekend and both opposition clubs in football and camogie were contacted but a change was not feasible to these clubs.

The dual player issue is very difficult to solve with clashes of fixtures and busy schedules for dual players as both clubs or county team’s progress.

The Fixtures Committees of both Tipperary Camogie and Tipperary LGFA are in weekly contact throughout the playing season to avoid playing matches on the same day.

Wishing all three clubs the best in the upcoming games!