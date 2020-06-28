No joy for Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore at Irish Derby yesterday as she prepares to go again today

While success evaded her yesterday, Rachael Blackmore will be hoping to turn that around today.

The Killenaule jockey came in 11th on board Emmet Mullins’ King of the Thrones in yesterday’s Group 1 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The race was won by Santiago – marking a 14th winner of the Irish Derby for Aidan O’Brien and a fourth success in the Irish Classic for Séamie Heffernan at the Curragh.

Today, she’ll be riding Zenon for Willie Mullins in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Handicap at 5.45.

There’s an 8 race card at the Curragh today and the feature is the Pretty Polly Stakes at 4.45.