Ten Tipperary players involved in this weekend’s Airtricity League First Division fixtures

There’s five Tipperary players in action across the four games taking place this evening in the Airtricity League First Division.

Former St. Michael’s duo of Cian Bargary and Cian Murphy will be in action in the Cork derby, as their Cork City side take on Cobh Ramblers.

Former Carrick United player Jack Doherty is part of the Wexford FC squad for their season opener at home to Cabinteely.

Meanwhile, Ballina goalkeeper Jack Brady’s Shelbourne make the trip west to face Galway United while former Ballymackey FC keeper Carl Williams is in UCD’s squad as they welcome Athlone to the capital.

The final game of matchday one takes place on Sunday afternoon, with five Tipperary players in Treaty United’s squad for their first ever competitive game when they play Bray Wanderers.

Nenagh’s Mark Walsh, Thurles native Matt McKevitt, Tipp Town’s Edmond O’Dwyer and St. Michael’s pair of Willie Armshaw and Sean Guerins are all in contention for starting places on the Limerick sides starting eleven.