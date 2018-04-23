Niall O’Meara rearing for action following injury

Inter-county star Niall O’Meara made a welcome return to the field of play in recent weeks, following an injury lay-off.

The Kilruane McDonagh’s club man told Tipp FM Sport he’s looking forward to getting back into the blue and gold jersey – having overcome Lorrha in the North Senior Hurling club championship at the weekend.

He’s one of a number of Tipperary players who missed out on much of the league campaign through injury.

Niall O’ Meara says the Munster championship will be especially tough physically this year: